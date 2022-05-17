Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions stock traded down C$0.09 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,304. The firm has a market cap of C$36.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.03. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$10.25.

Get Next Hydrogen Solutions alerts:

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Next Hydrogen Solutions will post -0.8304635 EPS for the current year.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.