Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions stock remained flat at $$1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.00.

Get Next Hydrogen Solutions alerts:

About Next Hydrogen Solutions (Get Rating)

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.