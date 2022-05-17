NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,104.29 ($99.90).

NXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($108.48) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,850 ($96.77) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($88.76) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($87.52) to GBX 6,900 ($85.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 6,488 ($79.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 5,578 ($68.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,484 ($104.59). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,196.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,128.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

