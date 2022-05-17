NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the April 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEP shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.64. 13,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

