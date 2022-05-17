NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) PT Raised to $13.00 at Citigroup

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s current price.

NEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.50 to $11.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

NYSE NEX traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $10.81. 96,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,026. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $75,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,330,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,172,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $1,082,387.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $85,087,666 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336,137 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

