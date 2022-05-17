Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at Desjardins

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFRTF remained flat at $$8.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

