NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray Purchases 334,400 Shares

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) Director Adam L. Gray bought 334,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,119,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,452,041 shares in the company, valued at C$116,449,145.12.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Adam L. Gray bought 110,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,335,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Adam L. Gray bought 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,647,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Adam L. Gray bought 105,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,677,900.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Adam L. Gray bought 547,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,757,470.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Adam L. Gray bought 225,400 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,331,412.00.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.37. NFI Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.39 and a 52-week high of C$31.80.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$757.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -203.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFI shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.83.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

