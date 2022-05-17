NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.31.

NFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$13.38 on Tuesday. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$10.39 and a twelve month high of C$31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$757.22 million. Research analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -203.41%.

In related news, Director Larry Dean Edwards bought 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$72,072.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$208,704. Also, Director Adam L. Gray bought 225,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,331,412.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,437,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$109,926,057.86. Insiders bought 1,426,980 shares of company stock worth $20,941,062 over the last three months.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

