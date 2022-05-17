Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) CFO Acquires $28,500.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375 shares in the company, valued at $28,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.64. 867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,385. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.66.
Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 25.73%. Analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on NCBS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.