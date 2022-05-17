Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) CFO Acquires $28,500.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375 shares in the company, valued at $28,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.64. 867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,385. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 25.73%. Analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 72.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 67.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 20.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NCBS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

