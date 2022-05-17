Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) & Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Critical Comparison

Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nine Dragons Paper and Sylvamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Dragons Paper N/A N/A N/A Sylvamo N/A 34.23% 9.40%

This table compares Nine Dragons Paper and Sylvamo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Dragons Paper $9.30 billion 0.44 $1.07 billion N/A N/A Sylvamo $3.50 billion 0.59 $331.00 million N/A N/A

Nine Dragons Paper has higher revenue and earnings than Sylvamo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nine Dragons Paper and Sylvamo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Dragons Paper 0 0 0 0 N/A Sylvamo 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sylvamo has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.83%. Given Sylvamo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Nine Dragons Paper.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Sylvamo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Sylvamo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sylvamo beats Nine Dragons Paper on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards. It also provides recycled printing and writing paper, such as uncoated wood-free paper and office paper; capacitor tissue paper; low and high voltage, ultra-high-voltage transformer coil winding, and heat-resistant insulating paper; and recycled and kraft pulp products. It also distributes its products in Vietnam, Malaysia, and the United States. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China. Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of Best Result Holdings Limited.

Sylvamo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp. The company distributes its products through a variety of channels, including merchants and distributors, office product suppliers, e-commerce, retailers, and dealers. It also sells directly to converters that produce envelopes, forms, and other related products. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

