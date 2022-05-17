Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.77 billion-$13.77 billion.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nintendo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie raised Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nintendo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.23.
Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.54.
About Nintendo (Get Rating)
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
