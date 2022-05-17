NIO (NYSE:NIO) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Financial Comparison

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO -29.03% -37.30% -15.06% Lightning eMotors N/A -271.73% -22.00%

NIO has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightning eMotors has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.0% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NIO and Lightning eMotors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 0 1 14 0 2.93 Lightning eMotors 1 0 4 0 2.60

NIO currently has a consensus target price of $48.51, suggesting a potential upside of 233.43%. Lightning eMotors has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 213.03%. Given NIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NIO is more favorable than Lightning eMotors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NIO and Lightning eMotors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $5.67 billion 4.28 -$625.45 million ($1.04) -13.99 Lightning eMotors $20.99 million 14.11 -$100.77 million ($1.32) -2.98

Lightning eMotors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lightning eMotors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NIO beats Lightning eMotors on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIO (Get Rating)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Lightning eMotors (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

