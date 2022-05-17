Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Up 28.8% in April

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,500 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the April 15th total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nitori from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Nitori stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.25. 1,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782. Nitori has a fifty-two week low of $91.25 and a fifty-two week high of $209.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.55.

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

