nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Craig Hallum lowered nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,069,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,563,000 after purchasing an additional 56,823 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,869,000 after buying an additional 23,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,004,000 after acquiring an additional 50,626 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 23.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after acquiring an additional 375,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,827,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. nLIGHT has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $493.95 million, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

