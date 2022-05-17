NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) CEO Warren A. Veltman Purchases 50,000 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 50,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $119,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,728.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ NNBR opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. NN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $96.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.85.
NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. NN had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NN Company Profile (Get Rating)
NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.
