NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) CEO Warren A. Veltman Purchases 50,000 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 50,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $119,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,728.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. NN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $96.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.85.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. NN had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NN by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NN by 1,435.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NN during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NN by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

