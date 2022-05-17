Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.07 Billion

Brokerages expect Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) to report $6.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.32 billion and the lowest is $5.79 billion. Nokia Oyj posted sales of $6.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full-year sales of $25.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.58 billion to $26.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $25.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.32 billion to $26.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.46) to €5.80 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.98) to €6.10 ($6.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 406.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.13%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

