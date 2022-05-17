Nordstrom (JWN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Nordstrom has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.150-$3.500 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.15-$3.50 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nordstrom to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JWN opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JWN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordstrom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $222,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $285,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

