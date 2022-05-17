Northland Securities Trims Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Target Price to $7.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 231.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.