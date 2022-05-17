Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.25.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $458.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.47. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $4,119,823. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

