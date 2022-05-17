Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Announces Earnings Results

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

NOVN stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.19. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Director John W. Palmour purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,480 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Novan in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Novan in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novan in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Novan in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

