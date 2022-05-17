NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Posted by on May 17th, 2022

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NTDTY stock remained flat at $$15.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 39 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. NTT DATA has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NTT DATA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

About NTT DATA (Get Rating)

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.