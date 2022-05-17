NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NTDTY stock remained flat at $$15.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 39 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. NTT DATA has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NTT DATA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

