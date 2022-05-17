Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Lowered to $128.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.
Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.06. 46,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.21. Nucor has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $187.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.90.
In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 468,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,129,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
