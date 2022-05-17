NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
OTCMKTS NSFDF remained flat at $$0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NXT Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.87.
NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
