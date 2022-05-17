NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS NSFDF remained flat at $$0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NXT Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.87.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system used in identifying subsurface trapped fluid accumulations. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc in September 2008.

