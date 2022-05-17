OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Down 16.4% in April

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OP opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. OceanPal has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OceanPal in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of OceanPal in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of OceanPal in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of OceanPal in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OceanPal in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels.

