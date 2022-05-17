Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $264,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,634,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OLO by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,145,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,927 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of OLO by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OLO by 35.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,613 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLO opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. OLO has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. OLO had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that OLO will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

