OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OMNIQ had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,742.91%.

Shares of OMQS stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. OMNIQ has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OMNIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OMNIQ stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in OMNIQ Corp. ( OTCMKTS:OMQS Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of OMNIQ at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer and machine vision image processing solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

