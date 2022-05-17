ON (NYSE:ONON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.83 million. ON’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ON updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ONON stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 152,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,696. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05. ON has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONON. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ON by 51.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 926,847 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in ON by 189.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,179,000 after purchasing an additional 833,948 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ON in the first quarter worth about $9,257,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ON by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 333,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

