ON (NYSE:ONON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ON updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ONON traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 143,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,696. ON has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $55.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05.

Get ON alerts:

ONON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ON by 982.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ON by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Company Profile (Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.