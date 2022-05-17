ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.64–$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.89 million.ON24 also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair lowered ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. ON24 has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $41.33.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.53 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ON24 will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,750.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the second quarter worth $401,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ON24 by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON24 by 191.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of ON24 by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.