ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$58.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.29 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.64–$0.58 EPS.

ONTF stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. ON24 has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.53 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON24 presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.43.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $303,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,603,750 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 237.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ON24 by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.