OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Down 16.1% in April

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,100 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 322,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ONCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OncoSec Medical in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Shares of ONCS opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 145,463 shares in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.