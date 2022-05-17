OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biomedical company engaged in the designing, development and commercialization of therapeutic oncology products. It also develops novel OMS ElectroOncology therapies and OncoSec Medical System for the treatment of solid tumors. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is based in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,176. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.03.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 145,463 shares during the period. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

