ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut ONE Group Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. 3,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,684. The firm has a market cap of $286.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 81,259 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 10.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 334.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

