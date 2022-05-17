OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $172,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 66.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OneMain will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

About OneMain (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

