Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) PT Lowered to $1.30

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cowen to $1.30 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OTRK. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ontrak from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

Shares of OTRK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,749. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 80.10% and a negative net margin of 76.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ontrak will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ontrak by 33.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ontrak by 51.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Ontrak by 273.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

