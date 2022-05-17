Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) PT Lowered to $1.30

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cowen to $1.30 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OTRK. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ontrak from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.
Shares of OTRK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,749. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $41.65.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ontrak by 33.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ontrak by 51.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Ontrak by 273.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ontrak Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.
