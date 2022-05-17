Ooma (OOMA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Ooma to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Ooma has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.090-$0.110 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.330-$0.410 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ooma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OOMA opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. Ooma has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $305.52 million, a P/E ratio of -179.83 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ooma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after buying an additional 211,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ooma by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Ooma by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 20,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

