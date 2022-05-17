OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OPGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of OpGen from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 70.80%. The business had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OpGen in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

