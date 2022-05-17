OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 150,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,906,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,801,948.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 35,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $313,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $311,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 750,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPK. Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,006,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,569,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 3,037,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 485.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,579,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 2,138,491 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

