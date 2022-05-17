OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Short Interest Down 17.3% in April

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 188,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.57. 1,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $464.10 million, a P/E ratio of -151.38 and a beta of 0.91.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

