Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $163,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,660 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth $2,955,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Option Care Health by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 31,772 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Option Care Health by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,032,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after buying an additional 296,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 206,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

OPCH stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

