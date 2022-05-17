Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Given a C$2.40 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$2.40 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ORE remained flat at $C$1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 149,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

