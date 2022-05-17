Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) vs. SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Financial Review

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) and SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Origin Materials has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWindow Technologies has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Origin Materials and SolarWindow Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50 SolarWindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Origin Materials currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.79%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than SolarWindow Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Materials and SolarWindow Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A $42.09 million $0.92 6.53 SolarWindow Technologies N/A N/A -$7.91 million ($0.11) -25.18

SolarWindow Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of SolarWindow Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and SolarWindow Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A -10.24% -5.90% SolarWindow Technologies N/A -45.59% -44.73%

Summary

Origin Materials beats SolarWindow Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Materials (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

About SolarWindow Technologies (Get Rating)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions. It applies ultra-thin layers of LiquidElectricity coatings to rigid glass, as well as flexible glass and plastic surfaces where they transform otherwise ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices. Its potential applications of LiquidElectricity coatings span various industries, including architectural, automotive, agrivoltaic, aerospace, commercial transportation, and marine. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings and SolarWindow products are under development with support from commercial contract firms and at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory, through cooperative research and development agreements. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

