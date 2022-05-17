Origin Materials (ORGN) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Origin Materials to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Origin Materials has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials’ competitors have a beta of -119.22, indicating that their average share price is 12,022% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Origin Materials and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A $42.09 million 6.53 Origin Materials Competitors $4.57 billion $425.65 million 4.66

Origin Materials’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials. Origin Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Origin Materials and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50 Origin Materials Competitors 283 1026 1305 43 2.42

Origin Materials currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.79%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 25.70%. Given Origin Materials’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A -10.24% -5.90% Origin Materials Competitors -385.73% 206.95% 0.31%

Summary

Origin Materials competitors beat Origin Materials on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Origin Materials (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

