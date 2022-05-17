Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of OEC opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 5,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 74,550 shares of company stock worth $1,141,409 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inherent Group LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 2,935,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,100 shares during the period. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,104,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,268,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 527,340 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 778,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 480,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

