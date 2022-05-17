Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Up 29.6% in April

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the April 15th total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 585.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ORPEF opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43. Orpea has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $130.18.
About Orpea (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orpea (ORPEF)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orpea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orpea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.