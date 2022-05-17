Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Up 29.6% in April

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the April 15th total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 585.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORPEF opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43. Orpea has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $130.18.

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

