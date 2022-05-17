OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KIDS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of KIDS opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $855.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.75. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $229,046.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,452. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

