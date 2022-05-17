OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 725.40 ($8.94).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSB shares. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 645 ($7.95) to GBX 790 ($9.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.01) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.31) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.46), for a total transaction of £907,500 ($1,118,713.02).

LON:OSB opened at GBX 518.56 ($6.39) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.92. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 407 ($5.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 608.50 ($7.50). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 548.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 533.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

