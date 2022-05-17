Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Otis Worldwide has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

NYSE OTIS opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.12. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

