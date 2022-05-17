Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Bank of America cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,569 shares of company stock worth $899,645. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

OSTK opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

