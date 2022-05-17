Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup to $58.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.40.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.46. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

